Los pensionistas afrontan, tras 12 meses de lucha, un 2019 «clave»

NAIZ is a general information website which offers updated content 24h a day throughout the year.

Other media are also published on the NAIZ website, some of which have a print edition (GARA, 7K, GAUR8, MEDIABASK), others an audiovisual format (INFO 7 IRRATIA, 11TB) and yet others a purely digital presence (KAZETA).

Naiz is a project set in motion by EKHE SA. Entities participating in the NAIZ platform:

Publication, Editing and Management:

TAI GABE DIGITALA SL

JF Gilisagasti 2-321, 20018-Donostia.

administrazioa@taigabe.com

Publishers of other contents:

GARA:

BAIGORRI ARGITALETXEA SA

Portuetxe 23-2, 20018-Donostia.

7K:

HERRITAR BERRI SLU

Portuetxe 23-2, 20018-Donostia.

GAUR8:

HERRITAR BERRI SLU

Portuetxe 23-2, 20018-Donostia.

MEDIABASK:

IPARLA BAIGURA KOMUNIKAZIOA elkartea

8 ZA Martinzaharenia, 64122-Urruña.

KAZETA:

IPARLA BAIGURA KOMUNIKAZIOA elkartea

8 ZA Martinzaharenia, 64122-Urruña.

INFO7 IRRATIA:

AZTIBEGIA elkartea

8 ZA Martinzaharenia, 64122-Urruña.

11TB:

HAMAIKA TELEBISTA

JF Gilisagasti 2, 221 bulegoa. 20018-Donostia.

Advertising and obituaries:

EUSKAL PRENSA SL

Gran Via 2, 4. 48001-Bilbo.





For the purposes of this Legal Notice, the proprietor of NAIZ is TAI GABE DIGITALA SL.

1. PRIVACY CLAUSE: PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION

Data manager

In keeping with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR):

The personal data you give shall be processed by TAI GABE DIGITALA SL, manager of the Naiz platform, bearing Tax ID Code B75034793, with address at JF Gilisagasti 2-321, 20018-Donostia.

In addition, for persons residing in Ipar Euskal Herria and in France and subscribers of Mediabask, their personal data given will also be processed by IPARLA BAIGURA KOMUNIKAZIOA ELKARTEA, editor of the publications Mediabask and Kazeta, bearing Tax ID Code 65494854862, with address at 8 ZA Martinzaharenia, 64122-Urrugne.

Lastly, for members of Info7 Irratia, their personal data given will also be processed by AZTIBEGIA ELKARTEA, the sponsor of Info7 Irratia, bearing Company Registration number (SIRET) 48131764200017, with address at 8 ZA Martinzaharenia, 64122-Urrugne.

Data Protection Officer

DATAPREV, Berio Pasealekua 43, 20018-Donostia. e-mail contact: gdpr@taigabe.com

Authorisation to use your personal data

We process your personal data based on the consent you gave upon registration or later by accepting the Legal Notice reflecting this clause on personal data protection.

Purpose of personal data processing

The data you give are necessary for the delivery of the service requested with every guarantee and shall be processed for the following purposes: personal data management for users, clients and possible clients for registration, subscription or other types of participation; sending newsletters; service delivery; administrative and accounting management; dispatch of commercial offers and product and service information; and offers in customised contents.

There will soon be automated processing to offer customised contents. In any case, the user profile will avail of the possibility of deactivate this function and thus prevent such processing.

Term of conservation of your personal data

We keep your personal data as long as the character of user or client is maintained, and subsequently, during the required legal deadlines. And, as a general rule, except for the legitimate interest of the Responsible, until the user withdraws his consent.

Personal data receivers

The entities holding your personal data may convey these to the entities participating in the Naiz platform (see the list in the Introduction). Should any conveyance to an external entity be planned, this will require user authorisation unless the legal obligation exists.

In the case of subscribers, buyers of some product or service, members, participants in draws, contests, games or similar, or direct gift receivers, their data may be transmitted to third parties if such is necessary, to fulfil the purposes relating to the associated service, and only to that end. For example: in the case of collection by standing payment order, the data would be conveyed to the pertinent financial entities; in the case of print media subscribers, the data may be transmitted to the distributor, kiosk or point of sale concerned; in the case of draw prizes, direct gifts or promotions from external companies in which the user has voluntarily participated, the data may be turned over to the promoting entity; etc.

Third-party Tools

We use third-party tools to obtain statistics and display advertisements:

We use Google Analytics to obtain statistics on number of users and sites visited, among other things. You may see how this tool compiles and processes data here:

https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/6004245?hl=en

We use ComScore to obtain statistics on number of users and pages seen. You may see how this tool compiles and processes data here:

https://www.comscore.com/About-comScore/Privacy-Policy

We use Teads to propose advertisements. You may see how this tool compiles and processes data here:

https://teads.tv/privacy-policy/

Rights of Users

Any user has the right to request access, rectification, deletion, limitation of processing, or to oppose or claim portability of his/her personal data by writing to us at the addresses indicated above, or by sending an e-mail to any of the following e-mail addresses, indicating the right s/he desires to exercise:

Tai Gabe Digitala SL: administrazioa@taigabe.com

Iparla Baigura Komunikazioa Elkartea: gestion@mediabask.eus

Aztibegia Elkartea: harremanak@info7.eus

S/he shall likewise have the right to withdraw the consent given at any time, although withdrawal of consent shall not affect the legitimacy of processing done before the withdrawal of such consent.

Lastly, users have the right to file claims before the controlling authority, should they consider that their rights in what concerns the protection of their personal data have been violated.

2. COOKIE POLICY

NAIZ uses its own and third party cookies to improve the browser experience, carry out analyses and offer contents and advertisements of interest to the user, a common practice today by the majority of Internet websites.

A cookie is a file that is downloaded to your computer, tablet or smartphone upon accessing certain websites. Cookies enable a website, among other things, to store and recover information about the browsing habits of the user and his or her device. Depending on the information they contain and the way in which the device is used, cookies can also be used to recognise the user.

The following are the types of cookies used in Naiz:

Analysis cookies: these are cookies that when processed by either ourselves or third parties (for example, Google Analytics), enable us to quantify the number of users accessing the NAIZ website, and to measure and statistically analyse the use made of the site by them. To do so, users’ browsing history on our website is analysed with the aim of improving the range of products and services on offer.

Geolocation cookies: these are anonymous cookies which are used to determine the country or location from which users connect. They are used by NAIZ to determine the origin of visitors to its website.

Registration cookies: these are generated when a user registers or logs in, and are used, for example, to avoid the need for a user to log in again if their browser window is closed. They are also used to identify users with a certain subscription, in order to enable them to access the corresponding services.

Service cookies: these cookies remember user preferences, to avoid the need for users to reconfigure the service every time they visit the website. For example, they remember the user’s preferred service language.

Advertising cookies: these are the cookies that enable us to manage, as efficiently as possible, the advertisements you as a user see on our website. The aim is to adapt the content of the adverts to the content of the service requested or to the use made of the website by the user. To do so, we analyse users’ Internet browsing habits and offer them advertisements related to their browser profile.

Users may permit, block or eliminate the cookies installed on their device by adjusting their browser settings. The following websites explain how to do this:

Users should know that if they choose to completely block all cookies this may result in some web pages failing to display properly on their screens.

The information gathered by our own cookies is processed only by the proprietor and is never, under any circumstances, ceded to third parties.

NAIZ’s cookie policy may vary in accordance with legal requirements or with the aim of adapting to changes in the services provided. These changes are outlined in this Legal Notice and will be published also on the Naiz website.

By accepting this Legal Notice, which includes the Personal Data Statement, the Cookie Policy and the Conditions of Use, the user gives their specific consent to Naiz’s Cookie Policy.

3. CONDITIONS OF USE

GENERAL CONDITIONS

Users must use the NAIZ website, including all contents of all the media outlets contained therein, and where appropriate their subscription, in accordance with the following Conditions of Use. The use of the website and its services, especially those covered by subscription, is limited to the user him or herself, and is personal, exclusive, private, non-remunerated, non-collective, non-commercial, non-professional and non-transferable.

The user undertakes not to act in any way that may offend or damage the image of either NAIZ or the media outlets integrated in it, or the interests or rights of the corresponding publishers. They also undertake not to engage in any activity that may damage, disable or overload the website, or which may otherwise prevent its normal use. Particularly, any action which may damage the development of children or young people or undermine human dignity is expressly prohibited.

Changes

Tai Gabe Digitala SL may, at any moment, modify the design and appearance of the website and change the technical specifications necessary for accessing it.

Linked websites

NAIZ and the media integrated into its website offer users hyperlinks for the sole purpose of facilitating searches and access to the information, content and services available on the Internet. These hyperlinks enable users to access Internet sites or portals belonging to third parties. NAIZ and the media integrated into its website do not monitor or oversee the content, services or any material available on said sites or portals, and cannot therefore be held responsible for them under any circumstances. The user accesses and browses these websites at their own risk.

Intellectual and industrial property

Naiz is a registered trademark of EKHE SA, and the trademark of each media outlet is the responsibility of the corresponding publisher. The use of the trademarks or their logotypes by third parties is strictly prohibited under any circumstances, unless written consent has been granted. All rights are reserved. All users, including subscribers, must respect the intellectual property of the website at all times.

These Conditions of Use may not, under any circumstances, be interpreted as bestowing any intellectual or industrial property rights pertaining to Naiz or any other media outlet included in it. Users, whether or not they also be subscribers, are strictly prohibited from using or exploiting any part of the website in any way (including reproduction, transformation, distribution, public communication, public dissemination, extract, reuse or forwarding) without express written permission.

Responsibility for contents and Copyright

The corresponding Editor is responsible for the contents published by naiz.eus. Opinion articles, letters to the editor, blogs or comments are the responsibility of each individual author, and neither Tai Gabe Digitala SL nor the content editors may in any way be held responsible for them.

All naiz.eus reproduction rights are reserved, including those pertaining to download documents and iconographic and photographic images and audiovisual productions. To obtain written authorisation to reproduce all or part of the contents of this website in either printed or electronic format, please contact the corresponding content editor.

PARTICIPATION RULES

To participate in NAIZ (posting comments on news items, opinion articles, debate forums, Naiz+, agenda, etc.), users must first accept this Legal Notice, which includes the following participation rules:

You may not publish insults or deliberately false information.

All contributions must comply with the principle of mutual respect. As such, you may not publish messages which violate anyone's right to privacy.

You may not upload contents that are considered criminal under current law.

Any messages that fail to comply with these rules will not be published, and if they are, may be eliminated from the website. The person responsible for overseeing each section will monitor all comments and their criterion shall prevail in the event of a decision being required as to whether or not certain content contravenes the established rules.

NAIZ accepts no responsibility for any statements or opinions issued by its users.

In order to write comments and particulate in general in NAIZ, the user must first identify themselves. To this end, the user must provide (at least) the following information in their profile: name and surname(s), user name and telephone number, so that they can be contacted immediately if NAIZ deems it necessary. Moreover, in those cases in which NAIZ believes that a judge may consider a comment to be criminal, if the user has not provided their National ID card number they will be invited to do so, and their comment will not be published unless they comply.

REGISTER

The Naiz register is valid also for all those sections included in the domain, such as publications, other media outlets and the NAIZDENDA shop. Indeed, you must be registered before you can purchase any item from the NAIZDENDA shop.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

General conditions

Before subscribing or during the subscription process, the user must register by completing the form provided. They will then receive an email confirming that they have successfully completed the form and will be asked to validate their account in order to begin using it.

The prices are those featured on the subscription boxes at the moment of purchase. Before proceeding with the payment, the user will be shown a detailed list of all contents. Once the transaction has been completed, the user will receive the same detailed list through their email, as proof of the purchase made. Naiz will save a copy of this email.

The digital subscription will be activated at that very instant, regardless of whether payment was made using a card or by bank transfer. In the case of subscriptions to the print edition, since the digital subscription is included free of charge, it will also be activated at that moment.

In the monthly payments, payment for the first month will be proportional, i.e. the user will only be charged for that part of the month remaining from the moment the subscription was activated. The day upon which the subscription was taken out is charged in full, regardless of the time of day it was activated. After this initial period, the complete subscription will be charged at the start of each subsequent month.

In compliance with current tax laws, in subscriptions overseen by Tai Gabe Digitala SL, the general VAT rate shall be applied to digital subscriptions (including tablets), and the super-reduced rate to print subscriptions.

In the case of subscriptions managed by the Iparla Baigura Komunikazioa Association, the super-reduced VAT rate shall be applied to both digital and print editions. In the case of subscriptions with a tablet, in the event of their being offered, normal VAT rates will apply.

VAT is included in the prices shown on the website. If the user requires an invoice, they should request one using the contact form provided.

Harpidedunen Txokoa (Subscribers section) offers are targeted at individual subscribers, not institutions, companies or those with free subscriptions.

Digital subscriptions

The subscriber undertakes to use the content provided for their personal and private use, and not to use it for any commercial or professional purposes. Nor may collective use be made of the subscription, except in the case of collective subscriptions (see the corresponding section). Non-subscribers may not and should not attempt to gain access to subscription services through intermediaries or any process not contemplated on the website.

Subscribers are strictly prohibited from ceding or transmitting all or part of the information received, including PDFs and EPUBs, to third parties, either directly or indirectly, by themselves or through another person or entity. They are also prohibited from providing any access of any kind to said information. Failure to comply with the above stipulation may result in the subscription being cancelled without reimbursement of all or part of the sum paid.

Collective subscriptions

Some NAIZ subscriptions can be taken out collectively. One example is the Subscription for Entities, which is valid for companies, organisations, associations and institutions. In these cases, each subscription is valid for only one of the entity's service units or basic sections. For example, in the case of an institution, the subscription would only cover the administrative section; in the case of a network of Basque Language Schools, it would cover a single language school; and in the case of a political party or trade union, it would cover a single party/union headquarters. As a general rule, these collective subscriptions are designed for use by a maximum of 10 people.

Any subscription that fails to comply with these conditions may be cancelled immediately without reimbursement of all or part of the sum paid. In the case of large organisations, companies or institutions, we recommend you contact NAIZ directly in order to ensure no unwitting violation of the conditions outlined above.

Subscriptions for entities include a courtesy publicity campaign to the value of €500 (carried out in NAIZ) and a 50% discount on any second campaign. The cost of publishing the advert (basic price) is included in the subscription. However, the subscription does not cover image design (if necessary for the campaign), the preparation of the advertising material in the required format or any other related costs.

The association subscription also offers you the option of posting a blog on Naiz; however, this offer does not apply to companies or institutions.

Tablets and subscriptions with tablets

The subscription offer boxes sometimes contain images of the tablets available at any given moment. The price displayed includes delivery of said tablet anywhere in the Basque Country, Spain or France, except the island territories and territories located on other continents. In these two latter cases, a delivery surcharge will apply.

Subscriptions with a tablet require a two-year subscription commitment. If the user wishes to cancel their subscription before two years have passed, they must pay the amount outstanding up until the end of the commitment period.

In annual payments of subscriptions with a tablet, only credit card payments are accepted. In the case of monthly payments, for the first year payment may be made by either credit card or bank transfer, although the second year, only bank transfers will be accepted. In order to receive payment via bank transfer during the second year, the subscriber must undertake to accept the corresponding direct debit charges to their account, and if necessary must sign a document attesting to said commitment.

If, after issuing the corresponding warnings, the subscriber fails to accept the direct debit charges to their account, all outstanding monthly sums will be charged to their credit card before the end of the first year. The subscriber expressly accepts this condition.

Print subscriptions to GARA

Subscriptions to the GARA print edition can be collected from newspaper kiosks or similar establishments using the subscriber's card provided. With this card, the subscriber will be able to pick up their print edition at their preferred sales outlet, providing said outlet has a card reader or the corresponding app downloaded onto a smartphone. The network of these devices does not belong to Tai Gabe Digitala SL, but rather to Distribuciones Beralan SL. Consequently, Tai Gabe Digitala SL accepts no responsibility for the functioning of the app, the network of terminals or the breadth of coverage.

Print subscriptions are not activated immediately, since a few days are required to print the customised subscriber card. During this interim period, we will contact the subscriber to explain how the system works and will inform him or her of the sales outlets in their municipality which are equipped with the required terminal. If payment is made by credit card, the proportional cost of the days which transpire between the subscription being taken out and the first print edition being collected will be reimbursed.

Print subscriptions include a courtesy digital subscription, which comes into effect the moment the subscription is taken out.

Print subscriptions are taken out for an indefinite period and may be cancelled at any time. However, subscribers cannot interrupt their subscription for a limited time only, such as during the holiday period, for example. This is why the subscription price includes a significant discount on the price charged for individual editions at newspaper kiosks.

Print subscriptions to MEDIABASK

MEDIABASK L'HEBDO is published every Thursday and the dispatch system for the week closes at 07:00h on Tuesday. If you take out a subscription after this time, you will receive your first copy of the publication the following week. Print subscriptions include a courtesy digital subscription, which comes into effect the moment the subscription is taken out.

Print subscriptions are taken out for an indefinite period and may be cancelled at any time. However, subscribers cannot interrupt their subscription for a limited time only, such as during the holiday period, for example.

Members of INFO7 IRRATIA

The aim of this membership is to provide economic support to the Info7 Irratia radio station. If you wish to contribute, you should join the Aztibegia Association, which is the promoter organisation of Info7 Irratia.

Membership fees are shown on the corresponding website. There is a minimum fee, although members may contribute more if they so wish. Normally, at the beginning of each year, fees are adjusted in accordance with the CPI, either remaining unchanged or being increased slightly. Monthly fees are due at the beginning of each month, and are drawn from the member's bank account by direct debit.

EXCLUSION OF GUARANTEES

As far as legally possible, the proprietor of the website and the publishing companies offer no guarantees, declarations, conditions or terms regarding the website, including tacit guarantees of satisfactory quality or suitability for a specific purpose. As far as legally possible, the proprietor of the website and the publishing companies offer no guarantees, declarations, conditions or terms (express or tacit) regarding its compatibility, security and accuracy. Nor do they guarantee punctuality, completeness or performance.

Nevertheless, nothing stipulated here in these General Conditions shall affect any of the users' mandatory rights as consumers.

As far as legally possible, the proprietor of the website, the manager and the publishing companies accept no responsibility for any of the following damages or costs (unless said damages or costs were foreseen, foreseeable or known): (a) loss of data; (b) loss of profit; (c) loss of business opportunities; (d) opportunity costs; (e) loss of goodwill or reputation; (f) losses suffered by third parties; (g) any type of indirect damages derived from the use of the Portal, its Services or any of its elements.

The user should be aware that existing security measures for Internet-based IT systems are not 100% reliable and, consequently, the website proprietor cannot guarantee that the functions available on the website will not be interrupted or contain errors; nor can it guarantee that all faults will be remedied or that the website and server through which it is made available are completely free from viruses or bugs. The user accepts that they must implement their own procedures for detecting and protecting themselves against computer viruses (including anti-virus software and other security measures).

The user accepts that the website proprietor may, under no circumstances, be held responsible for the way in which they manage their own user name and password, including its communication to third parties, updating and/or cancellation.

APPLICABLE LAW

The law applicable to NAIZ is that which is in force in the location of the headquarters of its parent company, namely Donostia. Therefore, any legal disputes which may arise shall be resolved in the courts of that city.

